TMC alleges suspicious explosion at relative's house of BJP leader in Bengal's Hasnabad

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday alleged that several people were injured after a powerful bomb went off at the house of a relative of a BJP leader in West Bengal's Basirhat assembly constituency.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that the explosion tore apart the roof of the house belonging to a relative of BJP leader Nimai Das in Hasnabad panchayat area, leaving several people injured. He questioned why the CBI or the NSG wasn't called to probe the incident.

Ghosh claimed Das was often seen with senior BJP functionaries such as B L Santosh during public events of the saffron camp.

''All have witnessed how the CBI along with the NSG enacted a drama at Sandeshkhali in the same Basirhat region in the name of recovery of firearms from a house located at an isolated place on Friday'', Ghosh said.

He claimed that the NSG was used ''as a part of the drama at Sandeshkhali yesterday. Today, an explosion took place at the house of the BJP leader's relative. Why shouldn't the CBI or the NSG step in to probe the incident'', he asked. ''In Sandeshkhali, few firearms were recovered from a house which is not owned by any TMC leader. But the drama was enacted to give TMC and the state a bad name'', Ghosh said.

We demand that Das should be immediately taken into custody for interrogation, Ghosh said.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said, ''The TMC must first clarify the source of the arms in Sandeshkhali. Regarding the Hingalganj incident at Hasnabad, there should be a proper probe''. Police said one woman was injured in the explosion and her husband Dilip Das had been detained for interrogation. The woman, identified as Shyamali Das, was discharged after first aid, police added. Basirhat SP Hossain Mehedi Rahaman said forensic experts have been called to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)