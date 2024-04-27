Left Menu

TMC alleges suspicious explosion at relative's house of BJP leader in Bengal's Hasnabad

He questioned why the CBI or the NSG wasnt called to probe the incident.Ghosh claimed Das was often seen with senior BJP functionaries such as B L Santosh during public events of the saffron camp.All have witnessed how the CBI along with the NSG enacted a drama at Sandeshkhali in the same Basirhat region in the name of recovery of firearms from a house located at an isolated place on Friday, Ghosh said.He claimed that the NSG was used as a part of the drama at Sandeshkhali yesterday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-04-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 20:18 IST
TMC alleges suspicious explosion at relative's house of BJP leader in Bengal's Hasnabad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday alleged that several people were injured after a powerful bomb went off at the house of a relative of a BJP leader in West Bengal's Basirhat assembly constituency.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that the explosion tore apart the roof of the house belonging to a relative of BJP leader Nimai Das in Hasnabad panchayat area, leaving several people injured. He questioned why the CBI or the NSG wasn't called to probe the incident.

Ghosh claimed Das was often seen with senior BJP functionaries such as B L Santosh during public events of the saffron camp.

''All have witnessed how the CBI along with the NSG enacted a drama at Sandeshkhali in the same Basirhat region in the name of recovery of firearms from a house located at an isolated place on Friday'', Ghosh said.

He claimed that the NSG was used ''as a part of the drama at Sandeshkhali yesterday. Today, an explosion took place at the house of the BJP leader's relative. Why shouldn't the CBI or the NSG step in to probe the incident'', he asked. ''In Sandeshkhali, few firearms were recovered from a house which is not owned by any TMC leader. But the drama was enacted to give TMC and the state a bad name'', Ghosh said.

We demand that Das should be immediately taken into custody for interrogation, Ghosh said.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said, ''The TMC must first clarify the source of the arms in Sandeshkhali. Regarding the Hingalganj incident at Hasnabad, there should be a proper probe''. Police said one woman was injured in the explosion and her husband Dilip Das had been detained for interrogation. The woman, identified as Shyamali Das, was discharged after first aid, police added. Basirhat SP Hossain Mehedi Rahaman said forensic experts have been called to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
2
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India
3
Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

 India
4
World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalating campaign; U.S. intelligence believes Putin probably didn't order Navalny to be killed - WSJ and more

World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024