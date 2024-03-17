26.2 lakh voters to elect Noida MP

A total of 26,20,040 voters will elect the next Lok Sabha MP from the Gautam Buddh Nagar parliamentary constituency on April 26, up from 22.97 lakh in 2019, officials said on Sunday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has five Assembly constituencies -- Noida, Dadri, Jewar Khurja and Sikandrabad -- District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said.

Khurja and Sikandrabad fall in the adjoining Bulandshahr district but are part of the Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, he added.

The notification for the polls will be issued on March 28 and the last date for filing nominations is April 4, while candidatures can be withdrawn till April 8, Verma said.

According to the official figures updated till March 15, Noida has 7,59,418 voters, Dadri 7,04,502 and Jewar 3,67,046.

Sikandrabad has 3,97,500 voters and Khurja 3,91,574.

The total number of voters in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, excluding parts of Bulandshahr, is 18,30,966. This includes 102 third-gender voters, 10,502 divyang (differently-abled) voters, 24,223 first-time voters and 26,353 voters aged 80 years or above, the data showed.

Mahesh Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Lok Sabha polls from Gautam Buddh Nagar in 2019 and 2014.

A total of 13.89 lakh votes were cast in the 2019 election across the five Assembly segments accounting for an electorate of 22.97 lakh, according to the official figures.

In 2014, 11.94 lakh of the 19.86 lakh voters had cast their votes, the data showed.

In 2009, which was the first parliamentary election in the newly-formed constituency, 7.38 lakh of the 15.22 lakh voters had exercised their franchise.

