"Results in Bihar for Lok Sabha will surprise everyone": RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that the result of the state in the much anticipated upcoming Lok Sabha elections will "surprise" everyone. Speaking to the reporters here, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader said that his party is 'confident' about a good result and is very well prepared for the "mahaprav" of democracy.

"The 'mahaparv' of democracy has begun; we are very confident and have made our preparations. We have said this before and will say it again - the results in Bihar will surprise everyone," Yadav said. "Why I have used the word 'surprising' because of the undercurrent in the people, particularly of Bihar...What has the central government done for the people of the state in the last 10 years?" he added.

The RJD leader also hit out at the BJP questioning its tenure in the last 10 years. "They (BJP) can say whatever they want, but the results in Bihar will surprise everyone. The work that was done in 17 months (during our rule) wasn't done in the last 17 years. What did PM Modi do for Bihar in 10 years?" he said, adding, "Bihar did not get any special package...The inflation and farmers' issue still remain the same..."

Bihar along with West Bengal will vote in all seven phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 in the Lok Sabha elections. The poll schedule announcement has set a tone for an exciting contest in these two eastern states which together send 82 members to the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha poll contest in the state will be held after months after chief minister Nitish Kumar dumped Rashtriya Janata Dal and returned to the NDA fold. The 'Mahagathbandhan' is helmed by the Congress-RJD combine, which formed an alliance with the CPI(ML) Liberation ahead of assembly polls two-and-half years ago. (ANI)

