Left Menu

Misuse of ED, CBI against opposition leaders will be poll issue: Tejashwi Yadav

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 17:48 IST
Misuse of ED, CBI against opposition leaders will be poll issue: Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said the misuse of probe agencies like the CBI and ED against the INDIA alliance leaders will be an issue in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance comprises the Congress and more than 20 opposition parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Talking to reporters on his arrival at Mumbai airport, Yadav said, ''The ED and CBI are working against the alliance partners and it is the issue on which the alliance will fight the elections.'' Meanwhile, in a post on social media platform X, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar said he will attend the rally later in the evening at Shivaji Park as he had received an invitation letter from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024