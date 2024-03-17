BJP propagated lies, people have faith in us: Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday alleged the BJP propagated lies and mislead people for coming to power.

Gehlot appealed to the people to support the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections, assuring that his party will raise their issues in and outside the assembly and the Parliament.

''Recently, the assembly polls were held and we all were confident that our government will repeat. Even the public shared the same sentiment because of the work done, schemes in sectors such as education, health and social security. There was not any sector left unattended,'' he said in a video message.

Gehlot said the number of employment provided during his government, around three lakh, were not given anywhere in the country.

''The state is being talked about across the country and abroad because of the schemes, which were even adopted by many states. But unfortunately, in the election campaign, the Union ministers levelled false charges on us, even the PM stated that the Hindus were given Rs 5 lakh and the Muslims Rs 50 lakh as compensation. It became a slogan, which was a lie,'' he added.

The former chief minister said the way his government ensured things after the murder of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal (in Udaipur in 2022), the accused were arrested in a few hours, Rs 50 lakh compensation and jobs were given to his sons.

Gehlot said that the case was taken by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) but nothing was done.

''Had the case been with us, the accused would have been hanged till now,'' he added.

Escalating his attack on the BJP, the former chief minister said, ''Unfortunately, the way they (BJP leaders) propagated lies about crime, rape cases, law and order because of which the people got mislead and our government did not repeat.'' Gehlot said that it has been three months now since the BJP government was formed in Rajasthan but it has not started working yet.

''They are either working to close the schemes started by us or weakening them. Even the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitras were removed. The ration shops are not getting their due commission and there are many examples showing that the government is not working,'' he added.

Gehlot said that Lok Sabha elections have come and the feedback received is that the people are remembering the works done by his government.

''The BJP won all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the last two elections but did any one of them raise the state's voice in the Parliament? I want to appeal that though we have lost in the assembly elections, the percentage of votes has not reduced, rather increased, which shows that people have faith in us,'' Gehlot said.

''The Congress (in the assembly elections) received 16 lakh more votes than last time and if the people bless us and the party wins Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan then the Central government would also learn a lesson,'' he added.

The former chief minister said the progress that happened in Rajasthan was remarkable during the Congress government's rule.

''We had a lot of hardship while in government as there were attempts to topple the government by the BJP. We did good work in managing the Covid and good governance,'' he added.

Gehlot said, ''I want to appeal to the public to support the Congress and its candidates. If they win, they will raise Rajasthan related issues be it ERCP, inter state water issues, old pension scheme or other big projects.'' ''I guarantee the Congress will work to ensure that people's issues are raised in and outside the assembly. Also, states interests are raised and safeguarded in the Parliament,'' he added.

