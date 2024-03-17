Thackeray faction MLC Aamshya Padavi joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Aamshya Padavi on Sunday joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.Padavi, who hails from Nandurbar, became an MLC in 2022. He had unsuccessfully contested assembly polls from Akkalkuwa against Congress' KC Padavi in 2014 and 2019.

He was welcomed into the Shiv Sena by CM Shinde in Mumbai.

With Aamshya Padavi's exit, the strength of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Maharashtra Legislative Council has come down to seven. The undivided Shiv Sena earlier had 11 MLCs. Aamshya Padavi is the fourth MLC to switch sides.

