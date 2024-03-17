Thackeray faction MLC Aamshya Padavi joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena UBT MLC Aamshya Padavi on Sunday joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.Padavi, who hails from Nandurbar, became an MLC in 2022.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Aamshya Padavi on Sunday joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.Padavi, who hails from Nandurbar, became an MLC in 2022. He had unsuccessfully contested assembly polls from Akkalkuwa against Congress' KC Padavi in 2014 and 2019.
He was welcomed into the Shiv Sena by CM Shinde in Mumbai.
With Aamshya Padavi's exit, the strength of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Maharashtra Legislative Council has come down to seven. The undivided Shiv Sena earlier had 11 MLCs. Aamshya Padavi is the fourth MLC to switch sides.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Argentina's Milei to send new reform bills to Congress
Nitin Gadkari serves legal notice to Congress for sharing clipped video from interview, demands apology
Argentina's Milei pledges to 'speed up' plans in fiery challenge to Congress
Govt failed to realise 'Make in India' due to 'complete inaction', says Congress chief Kharge
In veiled jibe at Congress-RJD alliance, PM Modi says double-engine government in Bihar pushed political dynasts to margins.