Left Menu

Thackeray faction MLC Aamshya Padavi joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena UBT MLC Aamshya Padavi on Sunday joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.Padavi, who hails from Nandurbar, became an MLC in 2022.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 18:22 IST
Thackeray faction MLC Aamshya Padavi joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Aamshya Padavi on Sunday joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.Padavi, who hails from Nandurbar, became an MLC in 2022. He had unsuccessfully contested assembly polls from Akkalkuwa against Congress' KC Padavi in 2014 and 2019.

He was welcomed into the Shiv Sena by CM Shinde in Mumbai.

With Aamshya Padavi's exit, the strength of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Maharashtra Legislative Council has come down to seven. The undivided Shiv Sena earlier had 11 MLCs. Aamshya Padavi is the fourth MLC to switch sides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024