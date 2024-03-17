NDA moves ahead taking regional aspirations and national progress: PM Modi in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the NDA moves ahead taking regional aspirations and national progress and during the third term after the polls, the country will take many more big decisions. Addressing an National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election meeting at Boppudi village in Palnadu district, Modi said NDA's aim is for 'Viksit Bharat' build 'Viksit Andhra Pradesh' and that during the past ten years, 25 crore people were lifted up from poverty. Attacking the Congress party, Modi said the agenda of the grand old party is to 'use and throw' its alliance partners.

''Yesterday, the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls was announced. The whole country says that on June 4 (counting day), it is over 400 (seats for NDA),'' the PM said.

Asserting that the NDA's aim is for 'Viksit Bharat' and to build 'Viksit Andhra Pradesh', he said a double-engine NDA government in Andhra Pradesh will ensure speedy development of the state. ''A double-engine NDA government in Andhra Pradesh will ensure speedy development of the state,'' he said.

In the entire world, the NDA government's developmental works are being discussed, Modi said.

