Congress violating Model Code of Conduct: Jai Ram Thakur

Leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday accused the Congress government of violating the Model Code of Conduct by making an attempt to get the people's mandate by ''cheating them with false guarantees''.

In a press statement issued here, he said that whenever the elections are on the horizon, the Congress makes ''big promises'' and completely forgets them after the elections.

During the last assembly polls, the Congress made a promise to pay Rs 1,500 per month to women between the age of 18 and 60 years and also got the forms filled by them but did not fulfil the guarantee for the past 14 months, the statement said.

Now, with the Lok Sabha polls round the corner, the Congress announced to provide Rs 1,500 to women and has started to get the forms filled up again, which raises questions on the intentions as well as the policies of the Congress government.

''The Congress government is trying to cheat the women of the Himachal Pradesh even after the announcement of the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct which is a violation of the code'' he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP's state chief Rajeev Bindal in a press statement said that the central government has approved Rs 518.90 crore for Samdho-Kaza-Gramphu division package IV in Lahaul and Spiti district.

The central government has decided to upgrade the 209-km-long Samdho-KaZa-Gramphu road and the budget has been approved, he said and added that this road connects Leh-Manali and Hindustan-Tibet road with each other.

''Spiti Valley is the first choice of tourists in summer. Tourists reach Kaza via Shimla-Kinnaur and from Kaza they head towards Manali via Baia-Kunjam,'' he said.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda on the behalf of the people of the state for this decision.

