RPI(A) expecting 2 seats in Maharashtra, but won't end ties with NDA if it doesn't happen: Athawale

Asked what his response would be if RPIA failed to get two seats to contest in the state, Athawale sought to make a case for his outfit, saying its pan-India presence would benefit the BJP and NDA.It is not that they wont give us seats.

RPI(A) expecting 2 seats in Maharashtra, but won't end ties with NDA if it doesn't happen: Athawale
Union minister Ramdas Athawale said on Sunday his Republican Party of India (A) is hopeful of getting two seats for Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra but won’t leave the NDA if that doesn’t happen.

Athawale, whose party is a constituent in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), was addressing a press conference in Nagpur.

The LS polls in Maharashtra, which elects 48 MPs, will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20.

His party is hoping to contest from Shirdi and Solapur Lok Sabha seats, Athawale said. Asked what his response would be if RPI(A) failed to get two seats to contest in the state, Athawale sought to make a case for his outfit, saying its pan-India presence would benefit the BJP and NDA.

“It is not that they won’t give us seats. But even if they do not give us the seats, we will go with NDA because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for Ambedkarites and has walked on the path of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” said the Dalit leader.

