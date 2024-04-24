Congress hates Dalits, backward classes and tribals, does vote bank politics in name of secularism: PM Modi

Accusing the Congress of "killing the basic values of social justice" in the name of secularism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said its government in Karnataka had tried to snatch the reservation for backward classes by categorising the entire Muslim community as OBCs and its action is warning signal for the OBC community of the entire country. Addressing an election rally here, PM Modi accused the Congress of "hating" Dalits, backward classes and tribals.

"The dangerous hidden agenda of Congress has now been exposed. Congress, which does vote bank politics in the name of secularism, has also killed the basic spirit of social justice. Now it has become clear how much the Congress party hates Dalits, backward classes and tribals," he alleged. "When the Congress government was formed at the Centre, they first introduced religion-based reservation in Andhra Pradesh. But then Congress was not completely successful in its plans. Congress still wants to play that game. To snatch away the share of reservation that OBCs get in Karnataka from the OBC quota, Congress made all the Muslims of the state OBC. This action of Congress is a warning signal for the OBC community of the entire country," he added.

PM Modi also referred to remarks of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that Congress will protect four per cent reservation for Muslims. "A few days ago Telangana CM said that he will provide reservation to the Muslims. Congress can go to any extent to make their vote bank happy," he said.

PM Modi said that the constitution does not provide for religion-based reservation and accused the Congress of working against the work done by BR Ambedkar. He alleged that Congress has a "hidden agenda" and wants to take away reservation for SC, STs and OBCs and give it to its "special vote bank".

PM Modi also alleged that Congress has started preparations to strengthen its vote bank by snatching away the property of the people of the country. "If someone has more than one car, motorcycle, one house, then Congress says that they will make such a law that the Congress government will take it away...They will bring such a law that you can keep only one house," he said.

PM Modi had alleged at an election rally in Banswara in Rajasthan that the Congress wants to take away the gold and property of people and distribute it among "those having more children". He said that those who left Congress these days have pointed towards the party's manifesto and said that the party has gone into "grasp of urban Naxals."

Referring to reports about Congress's intention to redistribute wealth if elected to power, the Prime Minister said the party would conduct a survey and they would not even let Mangalsutra remain with women and "will go to this extent." PM Modi has been making sharp attacks on the Congress in his election rallies.

Talking about the work done by his government in the past 10 years in his speech in Betul, PM Modi sought the blessings of people for another term in office. He said it is the vote of people for the BJP that helped in the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"It is the vote that has guaranteed the country's rapid development in the last 10 years. Your one vote made India the fifth largest economy in the world. We were at number 11 in the world and in such a short time we reached number 5...It happened because of your vote, this is the power of your vote. Your one vote made India proud in foreign countries, your one vote stunned the enemy who was eyeing us from the border and it is your one vote that installed Ramlala in the grand temple in Ayodhya after 500 years," PM Modi said. "I need your blessings, this is my biggest asset. The public is the form of God and when the public blesses, the blessings are the blessings of God himself. These days the only way to give blessings is to press the button on the lotus symbol," he added.

Voting for Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases, with the next three phases of voting scheduled for April 26, May 7 and May 13. Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of members it sends to the Lower House.

The first phase of voting for 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and union territories was held on April 19 with a voter turnout of nearly 64 per cent. (ANI)

