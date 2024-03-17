Germany's Scholz: We cannot stand by as Palestinians risk starvation
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-03-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 21:57 IST
- Country:
- Israel
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the need to provide comprehensive humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza.
"We cannot stand by and watch Palestinians risk starvation That's not us. That is not what we stand for," Scholz said at a joint news conference with Netanyahu in Jerusalem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Palestinians
- German
- Netanyahu
- Olaf Scholz
- Scholz
- Jerusalem
- Israeli
- Gaza
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel's wartime Cabinet is shaken by a dispute between Netanyahu and his top political rival
Israel's wartime Cabinet is shaken by a dispute between Netanyahu and his top political rival
Israel's wartime Cabinet is rattled by a dispute between Netanyahu and his top political rival
Netanyahu rival's visit to U.S. highlights cracks within Israel's wartime leadership
Germany's Scholz rules out Taurus missile deliveries if German soldiers involved