CPI(M)'s E P Jayarajan has business ties with BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, says Congress's Satheesan

The Congress on Sunday raised allegations against LDF Convenor E P Jayarajan saying he has business links with BJP's Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha election candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a claim vehemently denied by both leaders.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan claimed yesterday that Jayarajan, a senior CPI(M) leader, has business connections with Union Minister Chandrasekhar.

Jayarajan, who met the media in Kozhikode today, denied the allegations and challenged Satheesan to prove it.

''I am not a businessman and have neither met Chandrasekhar in person nor spoken to him on the phone. If the LoP can prove that I have such a business, then I am ready it to give to Satheesan for free,'' Jayarajan said.

The Left leader then raked up an allegation that LDF MLA P V Anwar had recently claimed that Satheesan received Rs 150 crore to sabotage the SilverLine rail project of Kerala.

Meanwhile, Chandrasekhar, who spoke to the media in Thiruvananthapuram, rubbished the claim made by Satheesan and said he has never met Jayarajan.

''Satheesan and the Congress have no other job. They don't have anything to talk about development. They just create such lies. They will continue with their lies, Chandrashekhar told TV channels.

The Congress leader had alleged that there are links between Jayarajan and Chandrasekhar after the Left leader had reportedly claimed that the poll fight would be between the LDF and BJP in many constituencies in the state and that the saffron party has better candidates.

The claim was later categorically denied by senior Left leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan. The LDF convenor retracted his statement as well.

In a press conference held this evening, Satheesan reiterated his allegations and said that Jayarajan praised the BJP candidates because of his alleged links with Chandrasekhar.

Satheesan also accused Vijayan of being aware of Jayarajan's links and his pro-BJP remarks. The Congress leader alleged that there is a contract between Chandrasekhar's company with an establishment belonging to a member of Jayarajan's family. Kerala will vote in the Lok Sabha polls on April 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)