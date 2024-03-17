Putin wins Russian election with 87.8% of vote, exit poll shows
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-03-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 23:36 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin won a landslide victory in the presidential election with 87.8% of the vote, an exit poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VCIOM) showed on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement