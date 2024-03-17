US says Russian elections were not free and fair
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 23:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Russian elections were "obviously not free nor fair" as President Vladimir Putin had imprisoned his opponents and prevented others from running against him, the White House said on Sunday. Putin won Russia's presidential election with 87.97% of the vote, according to the first official results on Sunday after polls closed.
Putin, 71 and in power for more than two decades, now has another six-year term in office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Russia
- Putin
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Road traffic near Crimea's port of Feodosia restricted, Russian-installed officials say
Russian security forces battle militants in Ingushetia region, Russian media report
Russian warship arrives in Qatar for defence exhibition, Interfax reports
EU needs common stance on quitting Russian LNG, Spain says
Russian rouble recovers some ground against US dollar