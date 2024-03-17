Left Menu

US says Russian elections were not free and fair

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 23:56 IST
The Russian elections were "obviously not free nor fair" as President Vladimir Putin had imprisoned his opponents and prevented others from running against him, the White House said on Sunday. Putin won Russia's presidential election with 87.97% of the vote, according to the first official results on Sunday after polls closed.

Putin, 71 and in power for more than two decades, now has another six-year term in office.

