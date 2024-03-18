Jairam Ramesh highlights issues in Karnataka ahead of PM Modi's rally today

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's rally in Karnataka's Shivamogga today, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has pointed out issues going on in the state that need to be addressed by the Prime Minister in his rally. In a post on X, Jairam highlighted the water crisis among MGNREGA workers and others.

"The Prime Minister is in Shivamogga, Karnataka, today. We hope he addresses some of the key issues in the state in his address. Karnataka is reeling under an acute water crisis due to severe drought situations in most parts of the state, with 223 of the state's 236 talukas facing drought conditions. The state government has requested that Modi Sarkar release funds of Rs 18,172 crore for drought relief," he said. "Why has the Modi Sarkar refused to help Karnataka's people so far?" Jairam asked.

Further, the Congress leader said that the Modi government has not only failed to approve the extension of the MGNREGA scheme, but also failed to release Rs. 1600 crores towards the payment of wages to those working under it. "To help alleviate the drought-related stress on the rural economy, the Karnataka Government has sought to increase the number of working days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) from 100 to 150. There is a provision in the scheme to do so during periods of drought," he said.

"When is the Modi government going to pay Karnataka's MGNREGA workers, their wages?" he asked. He also alleged that since taking office in 2023, the Karnataka Government's efforts to provide an additional 5 kgs of rice to poor families through its Anna Bhagya Scheme have been disrupted by the Modi Government.

"After initially agreeing to sell the Karnataka Government the 2.28 lakh metric tonnes of rice required to meet the demands of the scheme at Rs. 34 per kg, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has since refused to sell rice to the Karnataka Government," Jairam Ramesh said. Speaking out on "Dynasty" politics (an issue on which the Congress has been targeted by the BJP), Jairam pointed out that Karnataka State BJP Chief is the son of former Chief Minister of the state.

"Shivamogga is, of course, the Lok Sabha segment represented by B.Y. Raghavendra, son of former BJP Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. The Karnataka State BJP Chief is B.Y. Vijayendra, another son of former BJP Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. While in Shivamogga, the Prime Minister should clarify: What is the BJP's stance on "dynasty" in politics?" he said. (ANI)

