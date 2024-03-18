"BJP's popularity declining..." TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha downplays BJP's 'Ab ki baar 400 paar' slogan

In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and candidate for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat, Shatrughan Sinha denounced the party's recent slogan "Ab ki baar 400 paar," suggesting it stemmed from fear rather than confidence. Sinha accused the BJP of resorting to desperate measures amid declining popularity.

Highlighting the role of the BJP, in the recent electoral bonds case, Sinha stated that the party misused the central agencies to extort money from companies. "The BJP is in trouble because of a big scam called the electoral bonds case. They're accused of using government agencies to get money from companies and giving contracts to dishonest companies, going against their promise of not being corrupt. Because of all this, BJP's popularity has dropped a lot. Now, they're trying to win people back with the slogan 'Ab ki baar 400 paar' because they are desperate," Sinha said.

Referring to the 2004 elections, when the BJP was ousted by the Congress government, Sinha stated, "We feel that this time 2004 may be repeated. There will be tremendous changes after 20 years. I was also in that government. At that time despite how well Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was doing, 2004 happened and Manmohan Singh became the Prime Minister," he said. Sinha remarked that the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) before the upcoming elections is well-timed, adding that Mamata Banerjee won't let it get implemented in West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier stated that the Centre will not be allowed to carry out exercises of the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act in the state. "It is only before elections. I have already said it 3-4 times. Our stand is very clear. It is only to show the people and trouble them. They have NRC at the back of their minds. We won't allow both to take place (NRC and CAA)," Mamata Banerjee said. (ANI)

