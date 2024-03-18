Telangana Governor Tamilisai resigns

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation, the Raj Bhavan here said on Monday.

Soundararajan, who is also the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, has submitted her resignation to Droupadi Murmu, President of India.

''The Hon'ble Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation with immediate effect. The resignation has been submitted to the Honourable President of India,'' an official communique said. The resignation comes in the wake of reports of her plans to contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu. Soundararajan had contested the 2019 Parliament elections from Thoothukudi seat in southern TN on a BJP ticket and lost to DMK's Kanimozhi.

