Left Menu

Malaysia's former PM Mahathir discharged from hospital after infection

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was discharged from hospital on Monday nearly three months after he was admitted for an infection, his office said on Monday. "Mahathir had been discharged from the National Heart Institute today," his office said in a short statement.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 12:57 IST
Malaysia's former PM Mahathir discharged from hospital after infection

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was discharged from hospital on Monday nearly three months after he was admitted for an infection, his office said on Monday. The 98-year-old former premier went into the National Heart Institute on Jan. 26 due to an unspecified infection and has remained in hospital since for observation.

The nonagenarian, who has a history of heart problems, has been in and out of hospital several times in the last few years. "Mahathir had been discharged from the National Heart Institute today," his office said in a short statement. It did not provide further details.

Mahathir served as prime minister for 22 years until 2003. He returned as premier at the age of 92 after leading the opposition coalition to a historic win in 2018, defeating the party that he had once led. His government collapsed in less then two years due to infighting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024