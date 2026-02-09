Seahawks Soar: Defensive Mastery Seals Super Bowl Victory Over Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks clinched victory in Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots with a decisive 29-13 scoreline, thanks to a relentless defensive performance. The Seahawks' defense was instrumental, sacking Patriots quarterback Drake Maye six times and forcing a crucial fumble late in the game, which was returned for a touchdown.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, who has experienced a significant career revival, became the fourth player to win a Super Bowl in his debut season with a new team. Expressing his elation, Darnold attributed the triumph to the exceptional teamwork and determination exhibited throughout the season.

Kenneth Walker III was named Super Bowl MVP, the first running back to achieve this honor since 1998, solidifying Seattle's second Super Bowl title and their first since 2014. Despite the Patriots' efforts, which included late-game scores, the Seahawks managed to widen the gap and seal their championship title.

(With inputs from agencies.)