Left Menu

Seahawks Soar: Defensive Mastery Seals Super Bowl Victory Over Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks triumphed over the New England Patriots with a fierce defensive display, securing a 29-13 Super Bowl victory. Quarterback Sam Darnold achieved a remarkable win in his first season with the team, while Kenneth Walker III earned MVP honors. The win marks Seattle's second Super Bowl championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 10:03 IST
Seahawks Soar: Defensive Mastery Seals Super Bowl Victory Over Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks clinched victory in Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots with a decisive 29-13 scoreline, thanks to a relentless defensive performance. The Seahawks' defense was instrumental, sacking Patriots quarterback Drake Maye six times and forcing a crucial fumble late in the game, which was returned for a touchdown.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, who has experienced a significant career revival, became the fourth player to win a Super Bowl in his debut season with a new team. Expressing his elation, Darnold attributed the triumph to the exceptional teamwork and determination exhibited throughout the season.

Kenneth Walker III was named Super Bowl MVP, the first running back to achieve this honor since 1998, solidifying Seattle's second Super Bowl title and their first since 2014. Despite the Patriots' efforts, which included late-game scores, the Seahawks managed to widen the gap and seal their championship title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Boost: South Korea's President Congratulates Japan's New Leader

Diplomatic Boost: South Korea's President Congratulates Japan's New Leader

 South Korea
2
Japan's First Female PM Ignites Market Rally

Japan's First Female PM Ignites Market Rally

 Global
3
Sanae Takaichi's Stunning Win Reshapes Japan's Political Landscape

Sanae Takaichi's Stunning Win Reshapes Japan's Political Landscape

 Japan
4
Controversy Erupts Over RSS Chief Dining with Adnan Sami

Controversy Erupts Over RSS Chief Dining with Adnan Sami

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026