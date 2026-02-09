Left Menu

Sikkim's Organic Village: Hamro Gauley Bazar Launches

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the community-driven 'Hamro Gauley Bazar', a unique, fully organic market that allows local farmers to sell directly to consumers. Established without government funding, the market operates twice a week and aims to become a hub of rural economic activity.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has inaugurated a fully organic, farmer-centric market named 'Hamro Gauley Bazar' in Gangtok's Reshithang area. The market, set up through the villagers' voluntary contributions, aims to connect farmers directly with consumers.

Tamang, joined by local MLA Kala Rai, opened this community-driven marketplace in the Upper Burtuk constituency on Sunday. 'Hamro Gauley Bazar' was established by 'Shram Daan,' highlighting the community's efforts without government expenditure. It is expected to serve as a hub for rural economic activities.

The chief minister expressed his gratitude towards all contributors and emphasized the need for verification mechanisms to ensure stallholders are land-owning farmers. To further boost its profile, he requested that the Tourism Department include the market in tourist itineraries, giving visitors a taste of local cuisine.

