Sikkim's Organic Village: Hamro Gauley Bazar Launches

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has inaugurated a fully organic, farmer-centric market named 'Hamro Gauley Bazar' in Gangtok's Reshithang area. The market, set up through the villagers' voluntary contributions, aims to connect farmers directly with consumers.

Tamang, joined by local MLA Kala Rai, opened this community-driven marketplace in the Upper Burtuk constituency on Sunday. 'Hamro Gauley Bazar' was established by 'Shram Daan,' highlighting the community's efforts without government expenditure. It is expected to serve as a hub for rural economic activities.

The chief minister expressed his gratitude towards all contributors and emphasized the need for verification mechanisms to ensure stallholders are land-owning farmers. To further boost its profile, he requested that the Tourism Department include the market in tourist itineraries, giving visitors a taste of local cuisine.

