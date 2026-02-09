Decisive Votes: Maharashtra's Local Elections Post Mourning

In Maharashtra, the counting of votes has commenced for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis. Originally scheduled for February 5, the polls were pushed to February 7 following the tragic passing of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, which led to a three-day state mourning.

The voting process recorded a significant turnout of 68.28 percent from the 2.08 crore voters. Covering regions such as Raigad, Pune, and Latur, these elections are pivotal for the political landscape, involving 731 Zilla Parishad and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats. Over 7,438 candidates participated, with voter's casting separate votes using white and pink ballots for different electoral divisions.

This election serves as the first major test for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions post-tragedy. Close attention is being paid to these results, as they may signal future directions for the NCP, whose factions temporarily set aside rivalries to contest united in several regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)