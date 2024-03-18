Russian elections have no legitimacy, Lithuania's Landsbergis says
Russian President Vladimir Putin's election victory lacks legitimacy as people were not free to choose, Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday.
"In this atmosphere of non-freedom definitely there can be no elections," Landsbergis said before a meeting with fellow ministers from the EU in Brussels.
