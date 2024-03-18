Russian election based on repression and intimidation, EU's Borrell says
Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 14:59 IST
Elections in Russia have not been free and fair and were based on repression and intimidation, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.
Borrell said the 27 EU nations would issue a joint statement on the elections later on Monday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Josep Borrell
- Borrell
