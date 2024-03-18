Left Menu

EU says Russian election took place in highly restricted environment of war

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-03-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 15:27 IST
EU says Russian election took place in highly restricted environment of war
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • France

The European Union on Monday said the Russian election has taken place in a highly restricted environment "exacerbated by Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine". The EU said it regretted the decision of Russian authorities not to invite international observers to its elections.

"This runs contrary to Russia's commitments and has denied Russia's voters and institutions an impartial and independent assessment of these elections," the bloc of 27 nations said in a joint statement It also said that "so-called elections" held in the territories of Ukraine that Russia has temporarily occupied were "null and void".

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024