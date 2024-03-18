"Political parties must refrain from hate speech, personal attacks on opponents": Punjab Chief Electoral Officer

Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C, on Monday convened a meeting with representatives from major political parties in the state to discuss essential aspects of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "During the session, he provided detailed insights into the election process, highlighting key statistics such as the total number of voters (2,12,71,246), including Male voters (1,11,92,959), Female voters (1,00,77,543), Transgender voters (744), Persons with Disabilities (PwD-1,57,257), Overseas Voters (1597) and the number of polling stations (24,433)," the Information and Public Relations said in a statement.

During the meeting, Sibin C informed attendees about recent provisions allowing PwD voters and individuals aged 85 and above to opt for voting at home. CEO also outlined the key provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, stressing that political parties and candidates must refrain from hate speech, religious or caste-based vote solicitation, personal attacks on opponents, or criticism based on unverified reports.

He further emphasized the necessity of obtaining prior permission from district authorities for meetings and other events. "Regarding Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) availability, Sibin C stated that the state boasts 150 per cent availability, ensuring a surplus of 50 per cent more than required. Furthermore, he assured that all polling stations would be equipped with essential facilities such as ramps, water supply, proper lighting arrangements, and toilets. He emphasized that all polling stations would be conveniently located within 2 kilometers of voters' addresses," the statement read.

