"Elections to be held in five phases in Maharashtra and only one phase in Gujarat," says Congress' Nana Patole

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole asked why different procedures will be followed to conduct polls in two states Gujarat and Maharashtra. "Elections are being held in five phases in Maharashtra but in only one phase in Gujarat," he said.

Calling it "dangerous for the democratic process," he said, "Does this mean that there is terrorism or Naxalism here? And everything is fine in Gujarat?" Speaking on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark, he said, "They (BJP) are not able to understand Rahul Gandhi's speech because there are only 'jumlas' in their speech."

He further added that the party that doesn't respect women must not speak anything on this. On Sunday, Nana Patole said that Rahul Gandhi's 'Nyay Yatra' has not ended but will go on till justice is granted to people from all castes and religions.

"The 'Nyay Yatra' has not ended. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the fight will continue until justice is granted to people from all castes and religions," Patole said. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi announced that Saturday marks the culmination of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, adding to which, he said, "But this is not the end, it is the beginning of the fight for justice!"

"During the journey, I came to know and understand very closely the terrible injustice and oppression being faced by every class. I am taking with me the small dreams hidden in the hopeful eyes of the countrymen," he posted on X. (ANI)

