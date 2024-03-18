"No benefit in voting for Congress": Assam CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that there was no benefit in voting for the grand old party since whoever wins from Congress would eventually join the BJP. After the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll dates, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made his first visit to Barak Valley on Monday and kicked off his election campaign from the Karimganj district.

The Assam Chief Minister took part in a party workers meeting at the Karimganj district BJP office in the presence of Kripanath Mallah, who is the party's candidate for Karimganj parliamentary constituency and other senior party leaders. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there is no benefit in voting for Congress because whoever wins from Congress will join the BJP.

"The question is whether the Congress candidate will remain in Congress or not. Now no one wants to stay in Congress; everyone wants to join the BJP. This time, if I can bring all Congress candidates except one to the BJP, then what will be the benefit of voting for Congress? This is the credit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the sun, and we are the moon." "PM Modi will again become the Prime Minister and there is no question about who is a minority and who is a majority, said Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. There is no opposition; they are ours and if we call them, then they will join us," Sarma said.

Talking about the BJP's election campaign, the Assam Chief Minister said that, along with the election, a socio-economic survey will also be held. "There will be some training programmes at booth levels and a socio-economic survey along with the election and I explained it to the people," said CM Sarma.

The Assam Chief Minister further said that this time the workers, supporters of Congress, AIUDF and minority people will also cast votes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We are also working for the development of minority people, now the minority youths are getting jobs without giving bribes. This happened during the Congress regime. Minority people also got Orunodoi and this time, minority people will also vote for us. This time, the BJP will also win in both Karimganj and Nagaon seats," said CM Sarma.

"Our candidate, Kripanath Mallah, will win the Karimganj seat by a margin of more than 1 lakh votes and all members of Congress and the AIUDF will vote for Modi. This time we will win 13 seats in Assam," the Assam Chief Minister said. He also said that Gaurav Gogoi will face a defeat this time with a margin of between 1.5 lakh and 3 lakh votes, adding that the maximum winning margin will be in the Guwahati seat. (ANI)

