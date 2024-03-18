Left Menu

FIR against Bhupesh Baghel has nothing to do with elections, says Chhattisgarh Dy CM Sao

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said after an FIR was registered against former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel that there is no political vendetta and arrest has nothing to do with the upcoming polls.

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 22:28 IST
FIR against Bhupesh Baghel has nothing to do with elections, says Chhattisgarh Dy CM Sao
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said after an FIR was registered against former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel that there is no political vendetta and arrest has nothing to do with the upcoming polls. On Sunday, Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) named former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in its first information report (FIR) lodged in connection with the alleged Mahadev Online Book-linked money laundering case.

"For a long time, the investigation was going on in the Mahadev betting app scam. Action is being taken after the facts that were found after the investigation...For almost two years it was being investigated and this FIR has nothing to do with elections and political vendetta," said Arun Sao. However, Baghel has alleged that the FIR against him in the Mahadev online betting case by the state's EOW was politically motivated and was done to defame him.

"They (ED) can take whatever action they want to...When my name is in the FIR, then the names of the officers should also have been included but their names have not been mentioned... It clearly means that they are targeting me and trying to defame me," he said on Sunday. The former CM further alleged that since the BJP anticipates massive loss in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, they they are adopting new tactics to defame him.

Economic Offences Wing of Raipur has registered an FIR against former Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and others in the alleged Mahadev App case. The case has been registered under sections 120B, 34, 406, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of IPC. The case was registered on March 4 against Bhupesh Baghel and 21 others. ED is investigating a case against "Mahadev Online Book", which is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enrol new users, create user IDs and launder money through a layered web of Benami bank accounts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleon to 24%; Reckitt says many cases filed against baby formula makers and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite network for US intelligence agency, sources say

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite netw...

 Global
3
BetterPlace, UP govt ink pact to upskill frontline workers

BetterPlace, UP govt ink pact to upskill frontline workers

 India
4
Uber pays USD 178 million to end legal fight with Australian taxi drivers

Uber pays USD 178 million to end legal fight with Australian taxi drivers

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024