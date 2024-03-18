Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announces 21-day bus yatra to initiate election campaign

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has unveiled plans for a 21-day bus yatra as part of the election campaign leading up to the Lok Sabha election, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release. According to the release, YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to launch the bus yatra as part of the election campaign for the upcoming general and assembly elections. The party is gearing up to release comprehensive details on the campaign tomorrow.

The upcoming bus campaign will be organized district-wise, covering all parliamentary constituencies, except for the four districts where Siddham preparatory meetings have already taken place, the release said. The bus yatra, scheduled to commence around March 26 or 27, is expected to span 21 days, during which Y S Jagan will actively engage with the electorate on the ground, as per as release.

The itinerary for each day will include an interaction session in the morning followed by a public meeting in the afternoon. This interaction aims to solicit suggestions from the public to enhance the government's performance, the release added. "Now district-wise (parliamentary constituencies) bus campaign will be scheduled. Further, YS Jagan is set to hit the ground during the bus yatra. The bus yatra will start in another week, probably from the 26th or 27th of this month, and it will last for 21 days," the release stated.

Andhra Pradesh will hold elections for its 25 constituencies on May 13, 2024 in just one phase. There are 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. This year, Jana Sena is contesting the general elections in alliance with the BJP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh. As per the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha seats in Andhra, while the TDP will contest 17 seats.

In 2019, YSRCP won 22 seats, while 3 seats went to Chandrababu Naidu's TDP. (ANI)

