Bhopal constituency Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024; voting to take place on May 7

Bhopal constituency, one of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, is set to vote on May 7. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Alok Sharma for this seat, whereas Congress has yet to name its candidate from here.

The voting in Bhopal will take place in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls. The last date for filing nominations is April 19. Exuding confidence ahead of the polls, BJP candidate Alok Sharma said, "Beneficiaries here are telling us that they got various benefits from the government, such as food subsidies and pucca houses. The public itself is saying, 'Phir ek bar Modi sarkar'. We will register victory on all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh."

The BJP has decided to drop sitting MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh from Bhopal, who had earlier registered a massive victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls over Congress leader Digvijaya Singh with a victory margin of over 3,64,822 votes. Pragya Singh had amassed 8,66,482 votes, while the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister could gather 5,01,660 votes. In 2014, when the BJP returned to power at the Centre, its candidate, Alok Sanjar, registered victory over Congress rival PC Sharma.

In Madhya Pradesh, with 29 seats, polling will be held in four phases. Voting will be held on six seats in Phase 1 (April 19), seven seats in Phase 2 (April 26), and 8 seats each in Phase 3 (May 7) and Phase 4 (May 13). The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

