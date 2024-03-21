It's clear BJP not winning 400 seats, is scared of oppn: Sena (UBT) leader on Kejriwal arrest

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in an excise policy-linked money laundering case shows the BJP was scared of the opposition and the party-led NDA was nowhere close to winning 400 Lok Sabha seats.

The Rajya Sabha MP dubbed Kejriwal's arrest as ''murder of democracy''.

''With the political arrest of another sitting CM, Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP government, its Extended Department have made it clear that they aren't anywhere close to winning 400 seats.

''They are scared of the opposition, they know the only way to win is to either silence or arrest the opposition. It would be right to call this Murder of Democracy in India , not, India as the Mother of Democracy,'' Chaturvedi said in a post on X.

The Delhi CM (55) was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday night in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said in the national capital.

The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor from any coercive action by the central agency.

