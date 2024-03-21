Left Menu

It's clear BJP not winning 400 seats, is scared of oppn: Sena (UBT) leader on Kejriwal arrest

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 22:27 IST
It's clear BJP not winning 400 seats, is scared of oppn: Sena (UBT) leader on Kejriwal arrest
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in an excise policy-linked money laundering case shows the BJP was scared of the opposition and the party-led NDA was nowhere close to winning 400 Lok Sabha seats.

The Rajya Sabha MP dubbed Kejriwal's arrest as ''murder of democracy''.

''With the political arrest of another sitting CM, Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP government, its Extended Department have made it clear that they aren't anywhere close to winning 400 seats.

''They are scared of the opposition, they know the only way to win is to either silence or arrest the opposition. It would be right to call this Murder of Democracy in India , not, India as the Mother of Democracy,'' Chaturvedi said in a post on X.

The Delhi CM (55) was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday night in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said in the national capital.

The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor from any coercive action by the central agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024