"Will fare much better than...": BJP MLA Suryabanshi Suraj talks up party's prospects in assembly, LS polls

Talking up the BJP's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state, party MLA Suryabanshi Suraj on Thursday said it will fare much better that how it is being projected in opinion polls. On the curious question of whether the BJP will partner with the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the state in the upcoming general and assembly elections, he said, "A decision on this has been left to our national president (JP Nadda). He will decide whether we will form an alliance (with the BJD) or not."

"We are not thinking about an alliance at this point. It is for the top leadership of the party to decide," he added. Claiming that the BJP was poised to perform much better that what is being predicted, Suraj added, "We will fare much better in Odisha than what is being projected. We are optimistic."

He said the party has focussed on working at the grassroots level and boosting the party's organisational presence, adding, "As Union Home Minister Amit Shah said yesterday, the BJP will fight to form the government in Odisha. His statement has boosted the morale of our cadre in the state." Meanwhile, BJD MP and spokesperson Amar Patnaik said his party is always prepared to face elections, adding that the people of Odisha will once again repose their electoral faith in the leadership of Naveen Patnaik and elect him as chief minister for the sixth time.

"Elections to both the Lok Sabha and the state assembly will be held in four phases in Odisha. Our party president is currently in the process of reviewing our preparedness in each of the constituencies that are going to polls. We (BJD) are ever ready to face elections. What gives us confidence going into these elections is the body of the work that the CM has done for the people. He has been on the job, every day, for the last 24 years. As for the preparation bit, that is something every political party has to do ahead of elections," he said. The elections to the Odisha assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held in the final four of the seven-phased general elections--on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJD secured a comfortable victory with 112 out of 147 seats, while the BJP and Congress managed to secure 23 and nine seats respectively. (ANI)

