BJP wants to conduct elections like Russia, N Korea: Gehlot on Cong's freezed accounts

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-03-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Slamming the Centre over the freezing of Congress' bank accounts, senior party leader Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the BJP wants to conduct elections the way they are held in Russia and North Korea where poll results are as per the wishes of the ruling party.

The former Rajasthan chief minister also accused the NDA government of wanting to ''destroy'' democracy in the country.

''On the orders of the Central Government, the Income Tax Department (IT) has frozen all the bank accounts of the Congress Party. Lok Sabha elections are going to be held in the country from next month for which Congress will need financial resources but due to freezing of bank accounts; no transaction can be done,'' Gehlot posted on X.

''This shows that the NDA government which gave the slogan of crossing 400 wants to destroy democracy,'' he said.

He said the freezing of the party's bank accounts ahead of the Lok Sabha polls is a big conspiracy against the Congress, adding that this is happening to any national party for the first time after Independence.

Gehlot said that Congress spends all the necessary expenses including transportation of leaders in elections, holding rallies, election expenses for candidates, paying salaries to employees working in Congress offices from these bank accounts.

''Such tyrannical acts show that BJP has no faith in democracy. BJP wants to conduct elections like Russia and North Korea where elections are held and results come as per the wishes of the ruling party. This is a violation of the freedom of the citizens of India,'' the Congress leader's post added.

