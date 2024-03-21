"We are not doing any caste-based politics," says Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain after Anand Sharma opposes caste census

Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain on Thursday said that his party is not doing any caste-based politics and that a caste census will only help them formulate policies for all sections of society. The remarks of the Congress Rajya Sabha MP came after senior party leader Anand Sharma raised objections over the party's stand on the demand for a caste census.

"This party belongs to every Indian. Based on the caste census, we will be able to formulate policies for all sections. We have not done any caste-based politics. There is democracy in the party to discuss all issues. We want to build an egalitarian society," Hussain told ANI. On Anand Sharma's letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress MP said that his party has a democratic platform where all leaders can openly discuss their views.

"Our party has a democracy. Everybody can write letters to the party president. There is a forum to discuss all these things," he said. Earlier, opposing the demand for a nationwide caste census, Congress leader Anand Sharma has said that his party has never endorsed the idea of identity politics, adding that the caste census is not a solution for prevailing unemployment and inequalities in the nation.

In his letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge dated March 19, Anand Sharma said that the caste census would be misconstrued as disrespecting the legacy of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. "It calls for reflection. In my humble opinion, this will be misconstrued as disrespecting the legacy of Indira ji and Rajiv ji. Also, by default, that will be an indictment of successive Congress governments and their work for the empowerment of the disadvantaged sections. It also provides a handle for detractors and political opponents of the Congress," the letter read.

He also mentioned that carrying out a caste census in the country will have major long-term national implications."In my considered view, a Caste Census cannot be a panacea nor a solution for unemployment and prevailing inequalities. A fundamental departure from the time-honoured policy on this critical and sensitive subject has major long-term national implications," the letter read. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has already passed a resolution for a nationwide caste-based census if it returns to power at the Centre. The decision was taken at a meeting held in the month of October last year.

The Congress further said that the Modi government has 'cheated' the OBC communities and other deprived sections of the country by not releasing the data of the 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census and not carrying out a fresh Caste Census. (ANI)

