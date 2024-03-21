TN BJP concludes seat allocation for allies; OPS to contest from Ramanathapuram

The seat allocation exercise in the BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls concluded on Thursday, with the saffron party identifying the segments its allies, including the PMK, would contest from.

The BJP allotted Ramanathapuram to O Panneerselvam's (OPS) AIADMK Thondargal Meetpu Kuzhu, and the expelled AIADMK leader will contest from there, his close aide R Vaithilingam announced.

According to the final list of seat-allotment released by BJP state unit president K Annamalai, the saffron party will contest from 19 seats, including Coimbatore, where he has been fielded.

Its other seats included Tiruvallur, South Chennai, Central Chennai, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Virudhunagar and Kanyakumari.

The BJP headquarters in New Delhi had earlier named candidates for 9 seats in the state, including South Chennai from where former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been nominated, besides Annamalai.

Among the allies, the party has already allotted 10 seats to Dr Ramadoss-headed Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and the segments included Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Dharmapuri, Salem and Villupuram.

TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) will fight the Lok Sabha polls from Tiruchirappalli and Theni.

GK Vasan-led Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) has been allotted Erode, Thoothukudi and Sriperumbudur.

Four smaller outfits have been given one seat each and their nominees will contest on the BJP's Lotus symbol.

