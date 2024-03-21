Left Menu

Electoral bonds: BJP received donations from big corporate groups

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 23:28 IST
Electoral bonds: BJP received donations from big corporate groups
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP remained a major beneficiary of electoral bonds purchased by big corporate groups like Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, Muthoot, Baja Auto, Jindal group and TVS Motor, according to an analysis of data released by the Election Commission on Thursday.

The Election Commission made public a fresh data set of electoral bonds, including their alpha-numeric numbers that can help match their purchasers with the political parties that received the funds.

Vedanta group gave donations to BJP, Congress, BJD and TMC while Bharti Airtel donated to BJP, RJD, SAD, Congress, and Janata Dal (United).

Muthoot donated to BJP, NCP Maharahstra Pradesh, Bajaj group to BJP and AAP, Apollo Tyres to Congress, Keventers to BJP and Congress.

Industrialist Lakshmi Niwas Mittal donated to the BJP, while Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw donated to BJP, TMC and Congress. Rungta Sons Private Limited donated to Congress, BJP, TMC and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha.

Pharmaceutical companies Piramal Capital and Sun Pharma donated to the BJP while Torrent Pharmaceutical Limited donated to BJP, AAP and Congress, Natco Pharma gave donations to BJP, TDP, TMC and BRS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024