Left Menu

BJP can freeze our bank accounts but it cannot throttle our spirit: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party can freeze the bank accounts of the Congress but it cannot throttle the spirit of his party.

ANI | Updated: 21-03-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 23:37 IST
BJP can freeze our bank accounts but it cannot throttle our spirit: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party can freeze the bank accounts of the Congress but it cannot "throttle our spirit." DK Shivakumar said that the action taken by Income Tax authorities is a ploy used by the BJP-led Centre as it fears defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"The ploys that are being used by BJP Govt to stifle free and fair elections are not only undemocratic; they also show how desperate it is to win since it is staring at a horrifying defeat. The latest is freezing Congress Party's bank accounts in the guise of income tax issues. BJP can clearly see how people are associating with the Congress Party's call for 'Nyay' and shunning its injustices, and that's what is scaring BJP the most," DK Shivakumar posted on X. DK Shivakumar also said BJP is forgetting that "true power lies with peoples' votes".

"After using agencies like CBI and ED for its own political agendas, now the BJP Govt is further tightening the noose around democracy by freezing Congress's bank accounts. We must all come together and raise our voices against this blatant show of power to save democracy. Also, BJP is sadly mistaken- It can freeze our accounts but it cannot throttle our spirit!" he added. Earlier today, the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the Election Commission of India to direct the Income Tax authorities to allow Congress to use the bank accounts.

"In an unprecedented move that undermines the very pillars of our democracy, the Income Tax Department has frozen the bank accounts of the Congress. This unjustified action has been strategically timed just two months before crucial election campaigns, severely crippling the party's ability to contest effectively. Election Commission should direct the concerned to allow Congress to use the bank accounts," Siddaramaiah posted on X. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday slammed Congress leadership over its allegations concerning the freezing of its accounts and said "the party had sought to make an alibi at the highest level" for its "imminent defeat" in the Lok Sabha polls.

He also asked Rahul Gandhi to apologise for castigating the Election Commission, Courts and Media. "You went to ITAT, Tribunal and courts, then how can you say that you are not being heard? By this utterly irresponsible shameful comment, Sonia ji, you and your son have shamed Indian democracy globally. We are proud of this country," he said.

Earlier last week, the Delhi High Court upheld the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) order refusing to stay on the Income Tax notice for recovery of more than Rs 105 crore as an outstanding tax against the Congress. The Congress recently moved the Delhi High Court to challenge the dismissal of its plea by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) against the imposition of penalties for discrepancies in certain tax returns and sought a stay on the Income Tax notice for recovery of more than Rs 105 crore as outstanding tax. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024