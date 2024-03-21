BJP can freeze our bank accounts but it cannot throttle our spirit: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party can freeze the bank accounts of the Congress but it cannot "throttle our spirit." DK Shivakumar said that the action taken by Income Tax authorities is a ploy used by the BJP-led Centre as it fears defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"The ploys that are being used by BJP Govt to stifle free and fair elections are not only undemocratic; they also show how desperate it is to win since it is staring at a horrifying defeat. The latest is freezing Congress Party's bank accounts in the guise of income tax issues. BJP can clearly see how people are associating with the Congress Party's call for 'Nyay' and shunning its injustices, and that's what is scaring BJP the most," DK Shivakumar posted on X. DK Shivakumar also said BJP is forgetting that "true power lies with peoples' votes".

"After using agencies like CBI and ED for its own political agendas, now the BJP Govt is further tightening the noose around democracy by freezing Congress's bank accounts. We must all come together and raise our voices against this blatant show of power to save democracy. Also, BJP is sadly mistaken- It can freeze our accounts but it cannot throttle our spirit!" he added. Earlier today, the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the Election Commission of India to direct the Income Tax authorities to allow Congress to use the bank accounts.

"In an unprecedented move that undermines the very pillars of our democracy, the Income Tax Department has frozen the bank accounts of the Congress. This unjustified action has been strategically timed just two months before crucial election campaigns, severely crippling the party's ability to contest effectively. Election Commission should direct the concerned to allow Congress to use the bank accounts," Siddaramaiah posted on X. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday slammed Congress leadership over its allegations concerning the freezing of its accounts and said "the party had sought to make an alibi at the highest level" for its "imminent defeat" in the Lok Sabha polls.

He also asked Rahul Gandhi to apologise for castigating the Election Commission, Courts and Media. "You went to ITAT, Tribunal and courts, then how can you say that you are not being heard? By this utterly irresponsible shameful comment, Sonia ji, you and your son have shamed Indian democracy globally. We are proud of this country," he said.

Earlier last week, the Delhi High Court upheld the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) order refusing to stay on the Income Tax notice for recovery of more than Rs 105 crore as an outstanding tax against the Congress. The Congress recently moved the Delhi High Court to challenge the dismissal of its plea by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) against the imposition of penalties for discrepancies in certain tax returns and sought a stay on the Income Tax notice for recovery of more than Rs 105 crore as outstanding tax. (ANI)

