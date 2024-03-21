Prithviraj Chavan named chief of Congress' campaign committee in Maharashtra
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Thursday named former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan as the chairman of the party's campaign committee in the state.
The Congress president has approved the proposal to appoint Chavan as the chairman of the campaign committee with immediate effect, a party release informed.
The 78-year-old MLA from Karad South has been a minister of state in the PMO during the UPA government.
Earlier, the party announced the names of candidates for seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prithviraj Chavan
- Karad South
- Maharashtra
- Congress
- Chavan
- Lok Sabha
- Maharashtra.
ALSO READ
"First Phase will open shortly": Maharashtra CM Shinde after inspecting Coastal Road in Mumbai
"Rahul Gandhi talks about democracy but forgets that...": Uma Bharti launches sharp attack on Congress
"Revanth Reddy has lost respect in just 90 days" KTR's fresh attack on Congress
India's Congress vows 'first job' for all graduates if voted into power
Congress in Kerala in quandary as stalwart Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja joins BJP