"Global indices part of racket run by fraudsters": BJP leader after India ranks 126th in World Happiness Report 2024

BJP national vice president Baijayant (Jay) Panda on Thursday said global indices are part of a racket run by fraudsters who draft reports with an anti-India mindset. The remarks of the BJP leader came after India ranked 126th in the World Happiness Report 2024, which was released on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Baijayant Jay Panda said, "These global indices are part of a racket run by fraudsters. In the 2024 Global Happiness Index, India has been ranked below countries like Ukraine, which is in the middle of a war, Palestine, which has been devastated by war for decades, and Pakistan, where riots are happening over food. These rankings are fraudulent. There is a global cabal that is anti-India." According to the report, countries such as Pakistan (108), Ukraine (105), Iran (100), Myanmar (118), Iraq (92), Palestine (103) were given better rankings than India. Finland topped the rankings, whereas Afghanistan was ranked bottom of the table among 143 countries.

On India's ranking in the World Press Freedom Index, which was published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Panda said that such indices are bizarre and people should not fall into their trap. "They have ranked India's press freedom at less than countries that are in the middle of a war where hundreds of journalists have been abducted and killed without trace. It is obvious they are pushing an agenda and it is being used by some people in India--some in the opposition, and other so-called activists who misuse such fake indices to malign India. People should not fall for it," he said.

Panda also targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping the summonses issued to him by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED). "Kejriwal started his political career with a campaign called 'India Against Corruption'. He promised then to make authorities crack down on corruption. However, he failed his promise. He is now known for his theatrics, lies, U-turns and not living up to the commitments he made," the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal's legal team filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging the High Court's order, denying him interim relief in the excise policy case. Sources said Kejriwal's legal team was making efforts to ensure urgent listing of the matter.

Earlier in the evening, an ED team reached Kejriwal's residence for questioning hours after the Delhi High Court refused interim protection to Kejriwal from coercive action in connection with the excise policy case. The Delhi High Court, earlier on Thursday, refused interim protection from coercive action to the AAP national convenor, saying at this stage, it was not inclined to do so. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)