"Agencies openly acting as BJP instruments shamelessly..." CPI(M) condemns Kejriwal's arrest by ED

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy has attracted Opposition leaders' ire, with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) slamming the central agencies. CPI (M), in a post on X, accused the central agencies of "acting as BJP instruments shamelessly".

"Agencies openly acting as BJP instruments shamelessly even after the election notification process started," the party said. "People will defeat this conspiracy," it added.

Party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury also took a swipe at the BJP, saying that all the "opposition leaders who defected and joined the BJP are protected and patronised". "Strongly condemn the arrest of Delhi CM, Shri Arvind Kejriwal by the ED. It's the second sitting CM of the INDIA bloc to be arrested. Clearly, Modi and the BJP are in panic over people's rejection in the ongoing elections. All opposition leaders who defected and joined the BJP are protected and patronised. They are the 'Satya Harishchandras'!" he added.

Yechury further said that the arrests of the opposition leaders "will only cement people's desire to defeat BJP, defend democracy and Indian Constitution." Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, becoming the second Chief Minister after Hemant Soren to be taken into custody by the central agency in 50 days.

A large number of AAP leaders and workers had gathered at Kejriwal's residence who shouted slogans in favour of the Chief Minister. His former cabinet colleagues Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are also presently in judicial custody in money laundering cases. Sisodia was arrested in the money laundering case linked to excise policy. AAP leader Sanjay Singh was also arrested in the case. BRS leader K Kavitha was also arrested in this case last week. (ANI)

