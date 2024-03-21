Left Menu

Tejashwi slams BJP over Kejriwal's arrest

PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-03-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 23:54 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre for the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate.

The former Bihar deputy CM charged the BJP-led NDA with ''imposing an undeclared emergency'' and ''using probe agencies and constitutional bodies'' to take on its rivals in elections, instead of taking on them politically.

Kejriwal, 55, was arrested by the ED on Thursday night in an excise policy-linked money laundering case hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.

''The arrest of Delhi CM Arvind clearly shows that the BJP does not want to face its opponents in the polls in a democratic manner. It wants to hide behind and lean heavily on investigating agencies and constitutional bodies'', the young leader wrote on X.

He added, ''the NDA has torn to shreds the established norms of behaviour in a constitutional, democratic polity. The nation is in a state of undeclared emergency''.

The RJD leader, whose party is a constituent of INDIA bloc, like Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, asserted, ''We stand firmly with the popular government elected by the people of Delhi. As we all had declared at INDIA bloc's meetings in Patna and Mumbai, we are not the ones to be cowed down. We always fight back''.

