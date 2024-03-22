AAP leaders in Punjab, Haryana condemn Delhi CM Kejriwal's arrest

AAP leaders in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday slammed the BJP government for the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging the ''dictatorial regime was making a mockery of the constitutional norms.'' Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday night in an excise policy-linked money laundering case in Delhi.

The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a post on on X, said, ''BJP ki rajnitik team ED Kejriwal ki soch ko qaid nahi kar sakti kyunki AAP hee BJP ko rok sakti hai..Soch ko kabhi bhi dabaya nahi ja sakta. (BJP's political team ED, cannot imprison Kejriwal's thinking..because only AAP can stop the BJP. Thinking can never be suppressed.)" Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema lambasted the BJP-led Union government for Kejriwal's arrest.

''Today I strongly condemn the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by ED. This dictatorial regime is making a mockery of constitutional norms and killing the spirit of democracy by destroying the opposition in every way. This shows the fear of BJP and today's action is the beginning of the end of BJP,'' Cheema in a post on X.

AAP's Haryana unit president Sushil Gupta said, ''This is a black day for democracy. The BJP is already trying to destroy the country's democracy…. You have arrested him, how will you stop his ideology?'' In a video which he posted on X, Gupta further said that the party's Haryana unit has decided to gherao Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's Kurukshetra residence on Friday.

''This period is an undeclared emergency created by BJP. The party, scared of the INDIA alliance, is conspiring to stop Arvind Kejriwal. Pressure is being put on him to separate from the INDIA alliance, but BJP does not know that the entire country stands with Kejriwal. I am going to Delhi immediately..,'' Gupta in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Punjab Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal alleged that the BJP was ''punishing'' Kejriwal for providing excellent schools, hospitals, free electricity and water to the poor and middle-class of Delhi.

''The public will answer…..you can arrest Kejriwal but how will you stop his thinking?'' he said.

Another Punjab Minister Anmol Gagan Maan said BJP's attempt to implicate Kejriwal in a ''false case'' was motivated by ''dirty politics.'' ''Such a conspiracy against an honest leader is shameful. This is murder of democracy,'' she said in a post on X.

AAP Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said Kejriwal's arrest over ''frivolous'' Delhi's liquor policy money laundering case is ''watershed moment'' in the political history of India.

''This could indeed be the last straw for the Modi government,'' he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Congress president H S Lucky too condemned the arrest of Kejriwal.

''It is absolutely wrong and unconstitutional to target Kejriwal in this manner due to elections. Lowering the level of politics in this manner suits neither the Prime Minister nor his government," Lucky said.

''Fight your critics in the electoral battlefield, confront them strongly, attack their policies and working style of course - this is democracy. But using the power of all the institutions of the country in this way to fulfil your political goals, weakening them by putting pressure is against every principle of democracy,'' he alleged.

The AAP and the Congress fought the recent mayoral elections in Chandigarh in alliance.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the arrest of Kejriwal in a serious case of corruption by the ED has ''exposed the real face of AAP''.

''The party which came to power by painting the whole political system as corrupt has surpassed all records of corruption in a record time,'' said Cheema in a post.

