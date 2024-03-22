Left Menu

ED arrests Kejriwal: AAP's Gopal Rai calls for nationwide protest against BJP

AAPs Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai on Thursday gave a call for a nationwide protest against the BJP following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals arrest by the Enforcement Directorate ED. We will gather at the AAP office tomorrow at 10 am and then protest outside BJP headquarters, the Delhi minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2024 00:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 00:18 IST
ED arrests Kejriwal: AAP's Gopal Rai calls for nationwide protest against BJP
  • Country:
  • India

AAP's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai on Thursday gave a call for a nationwide protest against the BJP following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Rai said Kejriwal's arrest is the ''murder of democracy'' and an ''announcement of dictatorship''.

The ED arrested Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday night and took him to the agency's headquarters here, officials said.

The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency. "I appeal to the countrymen to protest outside BJP offices across the country against this dictatorship. We will gather at the AAP office tomorrow at 10 am and then protest outside BJP headquarters,'' the Delhi minister said. ''If Kejriwal can be arrested, anyone can be arrested and their voice can be suppressed. From today, the fight has begun. Arvind Kejriwal is not a person but an ideology," he said.

"Ever since the INDIA bloc was formed, BJP feels it will not get 400 seats but will only be restricted to 40 seats in Lok Sabha polls,'' Rai said. They are targeting opposition leaders, he alleged. ''Today, they have crossed all limits. You will all go back to your homes tonight. I appeal to Delhiites to join the fight," the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024