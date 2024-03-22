SP leader Shivpal Yadav’s son files complaint against BJP MP over her remark on Badaun incident

A day after the BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya attacked Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav for "doing politics" over the Budaun incident, Yadav's son filed a complaint against her.

Shivpal Yadav's son and party leader Aditya Yadav on Thursday met Badaun's district magistrate and SSP. He lodged a complaint against Maurya over her remarks about the SP leader and demanded strict action against her.

Aditya also met the family of the two boys who were murdered by their neighbour. While talking to reporters, Aditya also warned of filing a defamation case against Maurya for maligning the SP leader by levelling baseless allegations against him.

''BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya made indecent, baseless and misleading remarks against our leader Shivpal Yadav. We have given a complaint to the DM and SSP in this regard. In the coming days, a team of our lawyers will file a defamation case also,'' Aditya said.

''In my complaint, I have written that the BJP MP has defamed Shivpal Yadav and levelled unfounded allegations publicly at election time. This is a violation of the model code of conduct and strict action should be taken against her,'' he said.

Shivpal Yadav is the SP's candidate from the Budaun seat in the Lok Sabha elections.

After her meeting with the bereaved family on Wednesday, Maurya had alleged that only three days ago, Shivpal Yadav had stated that "now I have come here and everything will be fine" but soon after this incident took place.

The BJP MP also claimed that from 2012 to 2017 during the Samajwadi Party government, there was a record of 300 riots.

''Samajwadi Party is doing politics on the issue because its so-called fort of Budaun was demolished by people here in 2019. The SP candidate must have seen that there was no one asking about him in Budaun today. This is why they are doing politics on the issue,'' Maurya had said. In the Mathura's Jawaharbagh and Muzaffarnagar incidents, Shivpal Yadav's name had come up. In this incident too, he could be the mastermind. An investigation should be done in-depth, Maurya had said.

It is common for him to attack and capture booths in elections. He had come to Badaun to scare people but the people of Badaun are Prime Minister Narendra Modi's family who are not afraid, she had said.

To a question, if he could be made Samajwadi Party candidate for the seat instead of his father, Aditya Yadav said that it would be the decision of the people and the national leadership. "I am ready for the elections," Aditya said.

