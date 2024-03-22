Left Menu

BRS leader K T Rama Rao condemns CM Kejriwal's arrest

BRS working president K T Rama Rao condemned the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, calling it "unlawful" and accusing the ED and CBI of being instruments of repression for the BJP. Rama Rao's sister, BRS MLC K Kavitha, was also arrested in a money-laundering case. Kejriwal was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-03-2024 08:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 08:44 IST
BRS leader K T Rama Rao condemns CM Kejriwal's arrest
  • Country:
  • India

BRS working president K T Rama Rao has condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, alleging that the arrest was ''unlawful''.

The ED and CBI have become the ''chief instruments of repression'' in the hands of the BJP, Rama Rao, son of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said.

''Strongly condemn the unlawful arrest of Delhi CM #ArvindKejriwal Ji. The ED and the CBI have become the chief instruments of repression in the hands of BJP. Political opponents are targeted on unsubstantiated grounds & political vendetta is their sole purpose,'' Rama Rao said on X.

BRS MLC K Kavitha, sister of Rama Rao, was recently arrested in Hyderabad by the ED in the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal in the money laundering case on Thursday night and took him to the agency's headquarters in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024