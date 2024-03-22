Left Menu

Biden to host Iraqi PM Sudani on April 15, White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 22:12 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani at the White House on April 15, the White House said on Friday.

Biden and Sudani will consult on issues including ISIS, Iraqi financial reforms and energy independence, the White House said in a statement.

 

