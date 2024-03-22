Biden to host Iraqi PM Sudani on April 15, White House says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 22:12 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden will host Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani at the White House on April 15, the White House said on Friday.
Biden and Sudani will consult on issues including ISIS, Iraqi financial reforms and energy independence, the White House said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himachal political crisis: CM Sukhu rushes to Delhi to meet Congress high command
South Korea to improve young doctors' pay, denies healthcare is in crisis
U.S. embassy warns of imminent extremist attack in Moscow
U.S. embassy warns of imminent attack in Moscow by 'extremists'
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs ahead of U.S. payrolls data