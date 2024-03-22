Left Menu

22-03-2024
Is Kejriwal above law? asks Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying if he governs from jail then such a move would be an insult to democracy.

''Investigative agencies sent summons to Arvind Kejriwal nine times but he did not join the investigation. Does he consider himself above the law of the country,'' Thakur told reporters here.

Kejriwal was arrested Thursday night by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged liquor scam for evading its summonses.

''He runs a scam worth crores of rupees and always gives media bytes on morality every day. Will he now tell us who is honest or dishonest?'' Thakur said.

The BJP leader said AAP's assertions that Kejriwal would run the Delhi government from jail was an insult to democracy.

''This is an insult to the people of Delhi, law and democracy... It is unfortunate that a political party that spoke about the corruption of the Congress, and demanded the arrest of Sonia Gandhi, refused to appear before the ED even after nine summonses,'' Thakur said.

''Why did he have to remain away from the investigation... All of them are exposed in this liquor scam,'' the senior BJP leader said.

