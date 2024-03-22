Affinity between people of India and Bhutan makes bilateral relationship unique: PM Modi in Thimphu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the affinity between the people of India and Bhutan makes their bilateral relationship unique and asserted that ''our ties are inseparable.'' He said this in his address to a gathering here after receiving Bhutan's highest civilian award, the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo', the first foreign Head of the Government to receive the honour.

The honour was conferred on him by the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Modi said the successful endeavour of one country is cheered by the other.

''The affinity between people of India and Bhutan makes our relationship unique,'' he said.

In his address, he told the Bhutanese people that ''India resides in your hearts''.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday arrived in Bhutan on a two-day State visit to further cement India's unique relations with the Himalayan nation as part of the country's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy.

In his address, he addressed the gathering as ''My dear friends of Bhutan'' and greeted them with a 'namaskar', receiving a thud of applause from the audience.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the Fifth King of Bhutan, and members of the royal family were also present on the occasion.

In his address in Hindi, Modi asserted that ''Our ties are inseparable. Our friendship is inseparable. Our mutual cooperation is inseparable. And, the main thing is our faith is unwavering. And, that is why this day is very special for me.'' People from Bhutan dressed in their native wear and holding flags of both countries clapped intermittently as Modi addressed them.

''As an Indian, it is a great day for me. You have honoured me with Bhutan's highest (civilian) award. Every award is credible. But, when that award comes from a different country, then that faith gets strengthened that we both countries are moving forward in the right direction,'' he said.

Modi said it ''enhances our belief that through our efforts'' welfare of people of both countries has taken place.

''It gives us enthusiasm and energy to work harder. But this honour is not my personal achievement. This is an honour for India and 140 crore Indians,'' Modi said.

The Indian prime minister said on this ''great land of Bhutan, on behalf of all Indians I humbly accept this award''.

Modi said 140 crore Indians know that the people of Bhutan are akin ''to their family members...'' He said the people of Bhutan also know this and accept that ''India is their family''.

Modi also mentioned Lord Buddha and said ''Bharat is the birthplace of Lord Buddha. It is the place where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment. Whereas, Bhutan is the place which embraced and preserved the teachings of Lord Buddha. It has kept alive the tradition of Vajrayana Buddhism.'' Regarding cooperation in space sector, Modi said that Bhutan is now a partner of Bharat in its space missions.

''Scientists of Bhutan have launched satellites in collaboration with ISRO. We celebrate each other's achievements.'' He also said ''We collaborate and celebrate each other's successes. When India's mission Chandrayaan was successful, the people of Bhutan were as happy as the people of India were.'' Talking about India's economy, Modi said, ''Today India is the fifth fastest growing economy in the world. To take today's achievements forward, we have taken a pledge of 25 years of Amritkaal. Soon we are going to become the third-largest economy in the world. Bhutan will be a strong partner in our journey.'' He also talked about Bhutan's 'Carbon Neutral' progress that will guide the way for the rest at a time when the world is struggling with the challenge of Climate Change.

''The aspirations of the youth of Bharat and Bhutan are similar. Bharat has decided to become a Developed Nation by 2047; Bhutan has decided to become a 'High-income' country by 2034,'' Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)