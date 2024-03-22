Left Menu

Loktanter Suraksha Party extends support to Congress for Lok Sabha polls

Loktanter Suraksha Party (LSP) on Friday extended their 'unconditional support' to Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

ANI | Updated: 22-03-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 22:46 IST
LSP chief Raj Kumar Saini with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Loktanter Suraksha Party (LSP) on Friday extended their 'unconditional support' to Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While announcing the decision, the LSP chief Raj Kumar Saini said that the decision was taken after getting inspired by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his vision for the progress of backward classes.

"Bahujan Samaj has been demanding its rights for a very long time. Rahul Gandhi voiced our opinions on many occasions in a strong manner. He demanded that the caste census be conducted. We are extending our support to the Congress-led INDIA bloc unconditionally," Raj Kumar Saini said while addressing a press conference here. Welcoming the support extended by the LSP, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that Raj Kumar Saini has been inspired by the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

"Raj Kumar Saini has decided to extend his support to the Congress party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after getting inspired by Bharat Jodo Yatra, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, and Rahul Gandhi's ideas. I thank him for his support," he said. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Friday met with 30 parties belonging to SC-BC Minorities Mahagathbandan.

"During the Yatra (Bharat Jodo Nyay), we talked about social justice and its next revolutionary step is a caste census, an economic survey, a survey of institutions and to find out the level of participation of India's 90 per cent population in the country's systems and institutions. We have decided that we are going to do this revolutionary thing and said this in our manifesto," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said while speaking to reporters. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has already passed a resolution for a nationwide caste-based census if it returns to power at the Centre. The decision was taken at a meeting held in October last year.

The Congress further said that the Modi government has 'cheated' the OBC communities and other deprived sections of the country by not releasing the data of the 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census and not carrying out a fresh Caste Census. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

