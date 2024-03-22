NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh files nomination papers in Meghalaya

Five-time legislator of Meghalaya, Ampareen Lyngdoh, on Friday filed nomination papers for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat as a candidate of the ruling National People's Party. The party exuded confidence that she would create history by winning the seat, held by the Congress for many decades.

Lyngdoh is also the first candidate to file the nomination papers for the forthcoming elections to the Lok Sabha to be held on April 19.

Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar and Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council chief Pyniaid Sing Syiem accompanied her when she went to the file nomination. The five-time legislator from East Shillong also paid a rich tribute in front of her father's bust Peter Garnette Marbaniang, who was also a former MP of Shillong.

Lyndoh was pitted against three-time MP and state Congress president Vincent H Pala in that seat.

''I have completed my journey through 36 constituencies. I have covered hundreds of kilometres in about 3 and a half months before. Yesterday, I was able to go to the last segments of my constituency. I feel satisfied that I am now familiar with what I need to do. I will try my best to serve to the best of my capacity,'' she said.

''We, as a party, have a very specific blueprint that will take Meghalaya forward and reiterate,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)